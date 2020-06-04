Iranian President Condemns George Floyd's Death, Slams Trump For Posing With Bible

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the killing of George Floyd by a police officer and also criticised US President Donald Trump for posing with a 'Bible'. According to reports, Rouhani during a televised speech said that Iran stands with all those peacefully protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd by a white police officer and also slammed Trump for clearing demonstrators with chemical agents from outside the White House so he could pose for a picture with the Bible.

Experts suggest that Iran's response to the protests taking place in the United States is retaliation to Washington's condemnation of a nationwide demonstration that took place in the Islamic Republic last year, where hundreds of protesters were killed by the Revolutionary Guard and thousands of others were injured. Tensions between Iran and the US are at an all-time high with the latter unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear deal last year, drawing criticism from all over the world.

Violent protests in US

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who allegedly choked him to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states have imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising continued in several cities with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes.

