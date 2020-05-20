'I View It As A Badge Of Honour,' Says Trump On US Having Most Coronavirus Cases In World

United States President Donald Trump has said that it is a “badge of honour” that the country has more cases of coronavirus than any other country. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon, Trump said, "Testing 14 million people, you are going to find many more cases, many of these people aren't very sick but they so go done as a case and we are also a much bigger country than most."

'So I view it as a badge of honour'

“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing — I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better. So if we were testing a million people, instead of 14 million people, we would have far few cases, right? So I view it as a badge of honour, really it's a badge of honour. It's a great tribute to the testing and the work a lot of professionals have done,” he said.

The US has 1.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 92,000 people have been killed by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a US agency, the Government had carried out 12.6m coronavirus tests by Tuesday.

