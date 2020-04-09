Donald Trump Sending 200 Ventilators To UK Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has recently announced that the United States will be sending 200 ventilators to the United Kingdom. According to reports, the US President made the announcement on April 7 and claimed that London has called him and said that they ‘desperately’ needed the life-saving machines.

Trump sends aid to the UK

As per reports, during his daily coronavirus White House briefing, the US President claimed that the United Kingdom wanted 200 ventilators. Trump added that the United Kingdom had been great partners and the US and the UK were going to work out a solution because the UK 'desperately needed the ventilators'.

According to reports, UK ministers have said that the coronavirus will hit its peak sometime after Easter and the daily death toll could rise to 1,000 every day and thereby putting a major strain on the country’s health services. President Trump also reportedly sent his best wishes to UK PM Boris Johnson who recently tested positive for coronavirus and was put on oxygen after being admitted to hospital in London.

Trump lashes out at WHO

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on April 8 again lashed out at the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. In his daily briefing at the White House, Trump accused WHO of lying and said that the global health body made a statement on January 14 that there was no human-to-human transmission of Coronavirus. He added that in many ways, "they (WHO) were wrong."

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States has reported over 400,000 positive coronavirus cases with a death toll of 14,797 while the UK has reported 60,733 coronavirus cases and a death toll of over 7,000. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,505 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,783 people. Out of the total infections, 330,590 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

