​​​​​​​'Would Have Won Almost Every State': Trumps Responds To Bernie Sanders' Exit

US President Donald Trump broke his silence on Bernie Sanders' exit from the Presidential campaign while stating that 'Bernie people' should join the Republican party. With less than seven months for the general election, US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 Presidential campaign on Wednesday, April 8.

Taking to Twitter, Trump thanked Senator Elizabeth Warren, stating that if it wasn't for her, Sanders would have almost won every state on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who also mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge in 2016 to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, had been under pressure to halt his campaign after Biden won resounding victories in the primaries on March 17 in Florida, Arizona and Illinois. Highlighting the fact, Trump compared Bernie's exit to 'Crooked Hillary fiasco'.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

As per international media, the Vermont senator informed his team about the decision during an all-staff conference call on Wednesday morning and is expected to address supporters during a Livestream at 11:45 a.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, both candidates were unable to hold in-person campaign events. Sanders had spent the last several weeks on the sidelines, delivering addresses via Livestream and making occasional television appearances, while facing calls from fellow Democrats to exit the race and help unify the party behind Biden.

Sanders had first vaulted to national fame with a strong 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton.

