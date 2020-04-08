The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

​​​​​​​'Would Have Won Almost Every State': Trumps Responds To Bernie Sanders' Exit

US News

Donald Trump broke his silence on Bernie Sanders' exit from the Presidential campaign while stating that 'Bernie people' should join the Republican party

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald

US President Donald Trump broke his silence on Bernie Sanders' exit from the Presidential campaign while stating that 'Bernie people' should join the Republican party. With less than seven months for the general election, US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 Presidential campaign on Wednesday, April 8.

Taking to Twitter, Trump thanked Senator Elizabeth Warren, stating that if it wasn't for her, Sanders would have almost won every state on Super Tuesday. 

Sanders, who also mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge in 2016 to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, had been under pressure to halt his campaign after Biden won resounding victories in the primaries on March 17 in Florida, Arizona and Illinois. Highlighting the fact, Trump compared Bernie's exit to 'Crooked Hillary fiasco'.

READ: Bernie Sanders slams Trump for his Coronavirus response, as Trump mulls national emergency

READ: Bernie Sanders, other US lawmakers write to Trump to lift Iran sanctions amid COVID-19

Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 Presidential campaign, his team announced on Wednesday. His departure ensures a way for the former vice-president Joe Biden, who is now a step closer to being the Democratic presidential nominee in the general election against Donald Trump due in November.

As per international media, the Vermont senator informed his team about the decision during an all-staff conference call on Wednesday morning and is expected to address supporters during a Livestream at 11:45 a.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, both candidates were unable to hold in-person campaign events. Sanders had spent the last several weeks on the sidelines, delivering addresses via Livestream and making occasional television appearances, while facing calls from fellow Democrats to exit the race and help unify the party behind Biden. 

Sanders had first vaulted to national fame with a strong 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton.

READ:  US: Joe Biden & Bernie Sanders demand freeze on rent payments, evictions across country

READ: Bernie Sanders says lack of rallies ‘hurting’ his campaign

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
US
BERNIE SANDERS SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN