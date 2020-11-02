Donald Trump Denies Reports Of Declaring Early Victory, Slams SC's Decision On Ballots

US President Donald Trump, on November 1, denied an earlier report that he was going to prematurely declare his victory after presidential polls are over, but asserted that he was doing “incredibly good.” Addressing a news report that claimed that Trump was planning to announce himself the country’s new leader on the election night itself, the Republican nominee asserted that it was absolutely “false”. At the same time, he also said that his team was gearing up for legal battle on November 3 itself.

‘Dangerously Terrible thing”

Speaking to reporters at Charlotte airport in North Carolina, the 74-year-old also lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision to allow ballots to be received even after the election day. Calling it a “dangerously terrible” thing, the American president opined that a lot of “fraud and misuse” could possibly take place. “And I think it is terrible when we cannot know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers,” he added. He also reckoned that if people wanted their “ballots in, they could have done it a month ago.

"I think it is a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it is a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing," Trump said.

We are doing well

Regardless, he said that he was doing well in the Presidential polls. Talking about overtaking his electoral opened Joe Biden in swing states including Ohio, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, Trump claimed that his rallies have warmed up.

"We are doing tremendous numbers. Florida is doing very well. Ohio, as you heard, is doing phenomenally well. I think we are ahead in Ohio from four years ago, and we won by eight. If you look at North Carolina, we are doing great. I think we are doing well all over," he asserted.

Thank you North Carolina! https://t.co/rOjbbWyDV2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

