Kodak Black And Lil Wayne Pardoned By Donald Trump On His Last Day As The US President

Last year, two of the biggest artists in Hollywood, Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black, were put behind bars. Lil' Wayne, formerly known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pleaded guilty for illegally possessing a loaded weapon on his private jet while travelling to Miami. This was the second time that the rapper was caught with illegal weapons. He was previously caught in 2007 for which he had to serve 10 years in prison. Kodak Black, too, was charged for illegally possessing firearms after being detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020. Are both the infamous rappers being released, and on what grounds?

Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black's Release Date

What came as a surprise to everyone last night was that President Trump pardoned Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black along with over 100 people on his final day in office.

For a felony as big as Carter's, where he was caught with not just a loaded weapon but also drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers, prescription-strength cough syrup and $26,000 worth cash in his jet, Donald Trump pardoning the act so quickly instigated many. Having said that, the incident wasn't unforeseen as netizens are aware of the friendly banter between the two, for which the rapper has faced tremendous criticism time and again.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Amongst the long list of convicts was rapper Kodak Black who was said to have been granted a commutation. The rapper was slated to serve a 46-month prison sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms twice in Miami. He has faced charges before and has a history of sexual assault. His sentence was expected to end in November 2022.

Kodak Black pardon was also supported by Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Baltimore Ravens player Lamar Jackson, and many more. The White House’s official statement read, “Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Bradford Cohen, the attorney for both rappers confirmed that they were granted clemency. Cohen said, “President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community. These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments.”

