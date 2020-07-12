US President Donald Trump Dons Covid Mask Openly For First Time; Explains Why When Asked

After months of denying that face masks were essential to protect oneself from COVID-19, US President Donald Trump was finally spotted donning a mask on July 11. The lethal infection has surged in America, taking the nationwide cases count to 3,245,925 as per the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. A total of 134,777 fatalities have also been recorded.

'Time and place for masks'

Trump, during his latest visit to see wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Army hospital, was spotted wearing a dark-coloured mask. Later, speaking at a press briefing, he said, “I think when you are in the hospital, especially in a particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it is a great thing to wear a mask." Doubling down on his decision, he said that had never been against masks but there is always a “time and a place”.

This marked the first time when the American leader was spotted with a mask on. According to an American media outlet, his decision was a result of lobbying by aides and political advisors. It is also entirely possible that another mask-opposer and President - Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro - tested positive last week. Meanwhile, New York continues to top the list of worst affected US states with over 426,807 positive cases. It is followed by California which reported 319,985 cases and texas which accounts for 259,465 cases.

Image credits: AP