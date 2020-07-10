Kanye West Mocks Donald Trump In New Rap; Says 'How About We Stop Hiding In Bunkers'

On Thursday, July 9, Forbes released audio of three freestyle raps that were recorded by Kayne West during his interview with the magazine on Tuesday. The songs feature him rapping about topics that were discussed in the interview. Talking about the current coronavirus situation, racial justice protests and President Trump, Kanye West rapped, "How about we stop hiding in the bunkers and be a real man?”.

Kanye West calls out President Trump in a rap

"Try to keep us quiet, cause riots / look at what the COVID's made / this hate," West raps on a track titled "This Is What the Covid's Made." "How about we change up the meal plan / how about we stop hiding in the bunkers and be a real man?"

Kanye West's rap lyrics referred to the time when Trump was abruptly moved to the White House's underground bunker in May amid protests over the death of George Floyd. The black lives matter protest took place after a Black man died after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis. It happened on May 25, 2020.

The Follow God rapper, who has been extensively criticised because of his support towards President Donald Trump, added that he no longer supports President Donald Trump and plans to run as a member of the "Birthday Party." This is a new banner self-styled by Kanye West with guidance from Elon Musk and an undisclosed vice-presidential candidate he has already chosen. In the same in the interview, Kanye said that is taking the red hat off. He told Forbes he has lost confidence in the commander in chief, Trump. He further stated that Trump looks like one big mess to him and that he doesn't like that he caught wind that Donald Trump hid in the bunker.

Kanye West's presidential proposal

On July 5, Kanye West took to his Twitter and announced that he would be running for the president of the United States. However, as of Wednesday, there was no clear evidence that West has a campaign organisation. There is also no indication that he has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission just four months before the Nov 3 election. Notwithstanding the seeming lack of an official campaign, Kanye West denied to Forbes that the tweet was a publicity stunt.

