Best Halloween Movies On Disney Plus: Check Out 6 Spooky Movies To Watch On Halloween

For kids, Halloween is all about dressing up in the most outlandish costumes and snagging the best candy while trick-or-treating. However, as one grows older, we begin looking for more thrilling activities to do around this time of the year. One of the best ways to spend time during Halloween is by watching thrilling horror and scary movies. Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus has a fantastic line-up of some of the most spine chilling movies. Read on to see a list of 6 Best Halloween movies on Disney Plus.

Best Halloween movies on Disney Plus

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

The Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil came out last year. Disney’s decision to give it a pre-Halloween release date was made to bring the fans a pre-Halloween spooky treat. Angelina Jolie plays the role of the vamp as the titular winged witch. She is hugely upset about the upcoming wedding of Aurora (Elle Fanning) and Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson). The 2019 Maleficent movie uncovers more about the witch’s monstrous past. This film also introduced Michelle Pfeiffer as a villainess even more wicked than the Mistress of Evil.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Before getting her big break in the 1998 Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker had experimented with a variety of different roles. The 1993 film Hocus Pocus happens to feature one of her wildest character’s featured by her. In Hocus Pocus, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are phenomenal as a trio of Salem witches who are cursed in the Halloween of 1693 but resurrected in the present day. Fans get to follow around as they wreak havoc in Salem.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

In The Haunted Mansion, Eddie Murphy plays a real estate agent who puts the titular mansion up on the market. Jim (Eddie Murphy) and Sara Evers (Marsha Thomason) are successful realtors and have two children, Megan (Aree Davis) and Michael (Marc John Jefferies). Surprisingly Jim gets more than he bargained for The Haunted House when some spirits wish to utilise his wife for an undead ritual. While it is far from essential, this movie might just be the good-natured, family-friendly Halloween movie you were looking for.

Zombies (2018)

Zombies is not the kind of film one might expect to see during Halloween or otherwise, the reason for this being that it is a musical horror film, a genre quite unheard of. The film is based on Zombies & Cheerleaders by David Light and Joseph Raso. It stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who plays zombie football player Zed and human cheerleader Addison, respectively. The zombie-human duo falls in love, and must now lead their respective species to coexist with each other.

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

No one can forget the late 1990s giant monster movie boom. Around this time Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla and Peter Jackson’s King Kong came out. However, they overshadowed the gem of a movie that Mighty Joe Young was. The Bill Paxton and Charlize Theron starrer is a well-meaning adventure movie about a giant gorilla and an evil poacher who vows revenge. The story is quite remarkable and fans can expect some pack-a-puncher action scenes.

The Scream Team (2002)

The Scream Team, has Halloween written all over it. Directed by Stuart Gillard, the film stars Mark Rendall, Kat Dennings, Robert Bockstael, Eric Idle, Tommy Davidson, and Kathy Najimy. In Scream Team, after the death of their grandfather, young Ian and Claire Carlyle discover that their tiny New England home town is actually a halfway house for restless ghosts. These ghosts cannot enter Heaven until they have redeemed themselves on Earth.

Image Source: Maleficient (Official Instagram)

