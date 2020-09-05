'Trump Has No Sense Of Service Or Loyalty; He Owes Apology To Military Families': Biden

Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday attacked US President Donald Trump over his alleged statement on fallen soldiers and said that Trump has “no sense of service, loyalty other than himself". A report claimed that Trump had called the wounded soldiers and those who died in the war as "suckers and losers”. However, Trump said it is a fake story.

"If it's true, and based on everything he has said I believe the article's true, I'd ask you all the rhetorical question: How do you feel? How would you feel if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now? How would you feel if you lost a son, daughter, husband, wife? How would you feel, for real?" Biden said at a speech in Delaware.

"Duty, honour, country: These are values that drive our service members, an all-voluntary outfit. President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service; no loyalty to any cause other than himself," he added.

Joe Biden said he has never been "so disappointed" with Donald Trump than with any leader he has worked with. It is damnable and a disgrace, he added.

Biden demands apology from Trump

According to CNN, the Democratic nominee told reporters that he decided to leave a Gold Star at home, which was awarded to him by the Delaware National Guard to honour his deceased son Beau who served in the military in Iraq because if he focused on it too much, he would “engage in the kind of language the President's used.” He said it is deplorable and unpatriotic for any individual to insult the families of fallen soldiers and demanded an apology from Trump.

“Trump must humbly apologise to every Gold Star mother and father and every Blue Star family that he has denigrated and insulted. Who the heck does he think he is?" "If I have the honour to be the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I have their back, honour their sacrifice, and those that have been injured will be in military parades,” Biden said.

"This cannot go on. It's a deconstruction of a democratic system. The words of a president matter -- even a lousy president. It gives encouragement to people who are spouting irrational views," he said further.

The United States Presidential elections are set to take place on November 3, 2020.

(With inputs from agency)