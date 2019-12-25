Donald Trump Hopeful Of Nice 'Christmas Gift' From North Korea

As the end-of-the-year deadline given by North Korea for nuclear negotiations is almost over, US President Donald Trump is waiting for the ‘Christmas gift’ promised by Pyongyang. Trump took a dig at North’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un saying the latter must be planning to gift something ‘nice’ such as a “beautiful vase” and not a missile launch.

Missile test for Christmas gift?

North Korea is facing sanctions from the United States and had threatened Washington of unspecified action, calling it a ‘Christmas gift’. Speculations are rife that North Korea might test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Trump was asked about the ‘gift’ after he finished thanking the service members from each branch of the military via satellite.

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know,” he added.

On December 11, US Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, while speaking at the Security Council, warned North Korea against further missile and nuclear tests. She had raised concerns about North’s indication of intercontinental ballistic missile tests which will bring the US in its range. Craft said that the US has sought to engage in “robust diplomacy with the DPRK”, but the signs were deeply troubling.

“Let me be clear, we have not asked North Korea to do everything, before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone,” remarked the Ambassador after the Council meeting. Craft suggested North Korea avoid provocations and engage in dialogue. “Peace is a better way, and peace can only be achieved by doing this together,” she said.

Later she took to Twitter to assert that North Korea can not achieve greater security and stability with missile and nuclear testing. The Ambassador opined that such tests will rather complicate their ability to negotiate an agreement to address North Korea's security and economic goals. North Korea had recently conducted a nuclear test at the Sohae launch site by going against the process of denuclearisation which drew ire of Trump administration.

(With AP inputs)