Donald Trump Says There Was 'no Impeachment', Netizens Give Reality Check

A week after US President Donald Trump got impeached by the House of Representatives, he made a bizarre claim that he has not been impeached. Speaking at a student rally in Florida, Trump said Democrats accepted that there was no crime and no impeachment. Trump called the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” saying she is not submitting the impeachment articles to the Senate because there is no case.

“They had nothing. There is no crime. There's no nothing. Even their people said that there was no crime,” said the US President. “In fact, there's no impeachment. Their own lawyer said that there's no impeachment. What are we doing here? The world is watching,” he added.

'Beautiful impeachment'

Social media latched on to the baseless claims of ‘no impeachment’ since he was impeached by the Democrats-controlled House on two separate charges of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,” a user tweeted quoting George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984. “if we're just going to go ahead and deny actual reality now, then can we just pretend he's not president,” tweeted another user.

Narrator: the president has been impeached, there is in fact impeachment, lots of impeachment, beautiful impeachment, the biggest most impeaching impeachment. https://t.co/Xe8sFXMbhi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 22, 2019

Trump was apparently trying to point out that Pelosi was yet to send the impeachment articles to the Senate and has not named the impeachment managers. The Congresswoman wants clarity on the form on trial before sending the articles but the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to stick to the procedure followed during the impeachment proceedings of former President Bill Clinton. McConnell has criticised Pelosi for not physically sending over the impeachment articles to Senate saying he can’t go ahead with the trial without it. But the Republic leader was convinced that there was no other option for Pelosi and ‘sooner or later’ she is going to send them over.

