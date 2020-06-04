"Probably The Only Thing Obama & I Have In Common...": Trump Counters 'Mad Dog' Attack

After Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Wednesday criticized US President Donald Trump as nationwide protests have intensified over the death of George Floyd, the latter has hit back. Taking to Twitter, Trump said the only thing Barack Obama and him have in common is that they both had the "honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General."

'Glad he is gone!'

"I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about. His nickname was “Chaos”, which I didn’t like, & changed it to “Mad Dog”, said Trump In another tweet, Trump said that he didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. "His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. Glad he is gone!," added the United States President.

...His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom “brought home the bacon”. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

James Mattis on Wednesday slamming Trump said that he is the "the first President in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people".

'We can unite without him'

"Donald Trump is the first President in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people--does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis was quoted as saying by the CNN. "We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society," he added.

Meanwhile, Former President Barack Obama in a virtual forum advised communities across the US to try to internally change the use of force policies. "Today I'm urging every mayor in this country to review your use of force policies with members of your community and commit to report on planned reforms," Obama said.

Floyd, 46, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on Monday last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. Protests and violence began across the US soon after the incident and have been continuing since then.

