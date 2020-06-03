Last Updated:

Donald Trump Says GOP Forced To Find New State To Hold Convention, Blames Guv Cooper

Donald Trump will not accept his 2020 Republican nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Republican National Committee officials.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump will not accept his 2020 Republican nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Republican National Committee officials who while talking to the press informed about the development. The news was further confirmed by Donald Trump himself, who took to his official Twitter handle to blame North Carolina governor Roy Cooper for not allowing the Republican party to host its convention in the state. 

Read: 'Trump Has Energized & United All US Races In A Way He Never Imagined': Top Democrat

Trump blames NC governor

Donald Trump in his Tweet said that the Republican party had long planned to host its convention in North Carolina, which would have placed the state into the international limelight and brought in hundreds and millions of dollars. Trump said that now because of Roy Cooper, who is still in 'Shelter-In-Place Mode' the Republican party is forced to seek a new place to host its 2020 convention. 

Read: Trump 'preening And Sweeping Away' All Guardrails That Have Protected US Democracy: Biden

Republican officials while talking to the media said that because of contractual agreements they are still obligated to host some part of the convention in the state but confirmed that the performative aspect of the event will take place somewhere else. President Trump will not deliver his speech in Charlotte, said the RNC officials.  

Read: Biden Sharpens Attack On Trump For Using Teargas On Protestors, All For A 'photo Op'

Roy Cooper in a letter he wrote to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Convention CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said that it is still unknown what the COVID-19 situation in the state would look like in August and requested for a scaled-down event with fewer people and compulsory face masks. But following Trump's post, Cooper Tweeted that it was 'unfortunate' that no deal was made. 

Read: US Police Chief Asks Trump To 'keep Mouth Shut' Amid Protests Over George Floyd's Death
 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all