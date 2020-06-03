Donald Trump Says GOP Forced To Find New State To Hold Convention, Blames Guv Cooper

US President Donald Trump will not accept his 2020 Republican nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Republican National Committee officials who while talking to the press informed about the development. The news was further confirmed by Donald Trump himself, who took to his official Twitter handle to blame North Carolina governor Roy Cooper for not allowing the Republican party to host its convention in the state.

Trump blames NC governor

Donald Trump in his Tweet said that the Republican party had long planned to host its convention in North Carolina, which would have placed the state into the international limelight and brought in hundreds and millions of dollars. Trump said that now because of Roy Cooper, who is still in 'Shelter-In-Place Mode' the Republican party is forced to seek a new place to host its 2020 convention.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Republican officials while talking to the media said that because of contractual agreements they are still obligated to host some part of the convention in the state but confirmed that the performative aspect of the event will take place somewhere else. President Trump will not deliver his speech in Charlotte, said the RNC officials.

Roy Cooper in a letter he wrote to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Convention CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said that it is still unknown what the COVID-19 situation in the state would look like in August and requested for a scaled-down event with fewer people and compulsory face masks. But following Trump's post, Cooper Tweeted that it was 'unfortunate' that no deal was made.

We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 3, 2020

