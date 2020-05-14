Donald Trump Jr Claims Joe Biden 'bought & Paid For By China'; Alleges A 'new Low'

Amid the US-China conflict which has escalated due to COVID-19, Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, has raised serious, though largely unsubstantiated, allegations on Presidential candidate Joe Biden who is the opponent of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections.

Taking to Twitter, Trump Jr slammed Joe Bidden alleging that he is 'bought and paid for' by China and chooses to defend China which is accused of hacking companies that are trying to come up with a cure for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Trump Presses For Schools To Reopen, Makes Dig At Fauci

READ | Joe Biden's Sexual Assault Accuser Urges Him To Quit US Presidential Race

Joe Biden choosing to defend China on the day they are credibly accused of trying to hack the companies that are trying to come up with a cure for the coronavirus, that they started and enabled to spread, is a new low even for someone who’s been bought and paid for by China! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 14, 2020

Joe Biden on Trump scrapping Obama government's pandemic response team

Joe Bidden, the presidential candidate and former vice president during the Obama administration, had slammed Donald Trump for America's preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 84,000 lives and infected nearly 1.4 million and counting. He lambasted Trump for seizing all activities and teams that were put in place by the Obama government to detect and contain virus outbreaks in China.

We left a playbook. He ignored it.



We created an office to prepare for pandemics. He gutted it.



We had CDC officials in China to detect and contain outbreaks. He pulled them out.



Trump can try and shift blame all he wants, but the fact is his actions left us unprepared. https://t.co/NdsINZ307m — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

READ | Democratic Frontrunner Joe Biden & DNC's Fundraiser Amasses $60M In April To Battle Trump

READ | Joe Biden Slams Trump For Blaming Former Obama Administration For COVID Situation In US

Biden's retaliation came after Trump in a daily press briefing blamed the Obama government for the country's slow response to COVID-19 pandemic. During a White House presser earlier in the month, a reporter asked Trump to explain how it makes sense to blame former President Barack Obama for testing problems pertaining to a virus that didn’t even exist until nearly three years after he left office. To which Trump replied by saying “The last administration left us nothing. We started off with bad, broken tests, and obsolete tests". He further blamed Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden for their poor handling of the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak, which killed about 12,500 Americans.