Last Updated:

Trump Jr Accuses Pollster Of 'trying To Salvage Lucrative Career', Gets Blistering Reply

The savage reply by a renowned pollster to outgoing US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr’s mockery of polling career is winning the internet.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Trump Jr

The savage reply by a renowned pollster Nate Silver to outgoing US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr’s mockery that career in polling is “very lucrative”, has been winning the internet. Silver said that he will still have a job on January 21  taking an indirect dig on the outgoing Trump administration that will officially have no right on the White House after the Inauguration Day on January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in. Silver’s comeback to Donald Jr’s remarks has garnered more than double the likes on the actual post with hundreds of internet users calling it “on point”.

Donald Jr’s on November 16 got involved in a conversation about polling being inaccurate during elections that were active on November 10. Silver, the editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight and one of the most notable pollsters in the United States attempted to defend the polls and its callings. In the November 10 post, he had asked people to accept the fact that polls are not less accurate but the factor of uncertainty is more now. Five days later, Donald Jr indulged by saying that it’s getting “ridiculous”. 

Read - A Rusty Giuliani Returns To The Courtroom On Trump's Behalf

Read - Trump Ally McCarthy Reelected Leader Of House GOP

Ivanka Trump mocked by internet users

Donald Jr is not the only Trump son that was mocked by internet users over the fact that his father will soon leave the White House.  Donald Trump’s second child and his Adviser at the White House, Ivanka Trump is being scorned by the internet users for saying 'we are going to Moon and Mars' in appreciation for the successful SpaceX and NASA launch on November 16. Even though there wasn’t anything majorly incorrect with her claim, internet users began asking her “when do you leave?”. Since Donald has lost his reelection bid and Joe Biden has been declared as the 46th US President-elect, netizens mocked Ivanka’s claim by saying it was “about time”. 

One of the Twitter users brought back US President’s statement about people never seeing him if he is defeated and said that “he took it seriously”. Another user said that Trumps are free to leave the Earth as it would make it better, hoping that Ivanka didn’t just hail NASA’s success but would actually leave for Moon and Mars. 

Read - US To Cut Troop Levels In Afghanistan, Iraq To 2,500 By Jan 15 As Trump's Term Nears Close

Read - Trump To Cut US Troops In Afghanistan & Iraq To 2500; Republicans Slam 'humiliating' Plan

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND