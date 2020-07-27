Germany Rejects Trump's Proposal Of Russia's Return To G7 After Its Expulsion Over Crimea

Germany has rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal of Russia’s return to the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Last month, Trump said that it was “common sense” to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back to the group after it was expelled from the group in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

In an interview published in a German newspaper, Maas said that meaningful progress towards resolution of the conflict in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine is the primary condition for allowing Russia back to G7. He told Rheinische Post that Russia itself could work towards becoming the part of the group by contributing to a peaceful solution to Crimea.

The German minister also pointed towards the role of Russia in the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Libya, adding the resolution of such issues will not work against Russia, but only with Russia. He also said that G7 and G20 are two sensibly coordinated formats and there is no need for G11 or G12, referring to Trump’s proposal to invite other countries including India, Australia, and South Korea.

Opposition from UK and Canada

Britain and Canada have already expressed their opposition to the proposal of Russia’s return to G7. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had told a news conference that Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea. He said that Russia will continue to remain out of the group due to its continued disrespect and flouting of international rules. A spokesman for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the country would veto any proposal to allow Russia to rejoin the group.

Last week, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit to advance the international prosperity network. Speaking at the India Ideas Summit organised by U.S.-India Business Council, Pompeo said that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and its important for such democracies to work together.

