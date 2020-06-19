Donald Trump 'not Fit For Office,' Says Bolton As President Tries To Block Book Release

While US President Donald Trump claimed that his former security adviser John Bolton’s memoir is “pure fiction”, the ex-NSA has called the 45th US President as ‘not fit for office'. Despite saying that most claims made by Bolton in ‘The Room Where It Happened’ never actually took place, the Trump administration is seeking legal effort to halt the release of the book and will reportedly go to court on June 19 (local time). Unphased by Trump’s constant bashing on Twitter and being called a “wacko”, John Bolton has said that the US President is ‘stunningly uninformed’.

Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

According to the extracts of the exclusive interview with ABC which will be aired on June 21, John Bolton has said that Donald Trump does not have ‘the competence to carry out the job’. According to former security adviser in the Trump administration who has been with the US President during his meetings with leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has claimed that Trump can be conveniently manipulated by foreign adversaries. Bolton said that Donald Trump was ‘focussed on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by wayside’.

‘I should have fired him’

As Donald Trump lashes out on John Bolton’s and said that his advise of ‘Libyan model’ for North Korea angered Kim, Bolton said that US President is not worried about foreign governments reading his book. But according to the ex-NSA, it is the American people reading ‘The Room Where It Happened’ that worries Trump. Meanwhile, Trump said on Twitter that he should have fired Bolton when he gave the advise which impacted the relations with North Korea.

When Wacko John Bolton went on Deface the Nation and so stupidly said that he looked at the “Libyan Model” for North Korea, all hell broke out. Kim Jong Un, who we were getting along with very well, went “ballistic”, just like his missiles - and rightfully so.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Bolton’s book has seemingly rocked the White House since it was announced. From Trump administration trying to block the memoir to the US President calling him a “wacko”, the ex-NSA has made some ‘interesting’ revelations against Donald Trump. Bolton has not only claimed that Trump “pleaded” China to support his reelection campaign but has also accused the 45th US President of “lying” while in the office. Amid all these allegations, Trump took on Twitter to bash Bolton and call him “disgruntled boring fool”. However, the book is due for release on June 23.

