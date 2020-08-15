Donald Trump Visits His Ill Brother At Hospital, Says 'We've Had A Great Relationship'

On August 14, Donald Trump visited his younger brother Robert Trump who was hospitalized due to serious illness, White House officials confirmed. However, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere did not share the cause of his illness. A senior White House official reportedly said that Trump met his brother at New York City hospital amid his golf club visit in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey. US media reports confirmed Trump to have been spotted in New York-Presbyterian's Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask.

At a briefing conducted shortly after his arrival at the medical facility, Trump said “I hope he’s okay,” adding, “He’s having a tough time." 72-year-old Robert Trump was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, but the reason for his hospitalization hasn’t been disclosed yet, except that, the international media outlets reported him as “very ill,” citing White House sources. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a Presser that the president would share some more details about the visit later.

Trump: 'He will be alright'

"I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one", Trump was reported as saying before he departed for New York. "He’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully, he’ll be all right," he added.

One of Trump’s four siblings, and less known in the mainstream media, Robert Trump is a key family member to Trump’s real estate empire, according to reports. Robert was briefly in the news after he approached the top court to get an injunction about the highly critical book Mary Trump wrote about her uncle Donald Trump. However, the judge had lifted an order that blocked her from publicizing her work or distributing it. “Notwithstanding that the Book has been published and distributed in great quantities, to enjoin Mary L. Trump at this juncture would be incorrect and serve no purpose. It would be moot,” the judge said in the verdict.

(With Agency Inputs)