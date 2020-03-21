Steve Kerr Takes Dig At Donald Trump On Twitter Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently took a shot at US President Donald Trump and his governance. Steve Kerr replied to a tweet about Donald Trump, agreeing with them about his incompetence to rule the nation. The tweet was a quote from an article from The Athletic written by Adam Serwer.

Also read | Jeremy Lin takes offence to Donald Trump terming coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’

Coronavirus US: Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes a dig at US President Donald Trump on Twitter

"Recognizing that the presidency is occupied by an incompetent narcissist whose major life accomplishment is parlaying an inherited fortune into reality-show celebrity is rather less comforting, but it is the world we live in." Well said, @AdamSerwer https://t.co/urgv1qJ8Zx — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 20, 2020

Pretty much sums things up. https://t.co/9tObwxzwvU — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 21, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry G League practice causes Steve Kerr to tease 10-day contract for Warriors star

Coronavirus US: Steve Kerr thinks Donald Trump is incompetent and narcissistic

The quote referred to the US President as 'incompetent and narcissistic'. It also undermines Trump's life accomplishments, while accepting that it is now the world everyone has to live in. Steve Kerr replied to the tweet, saying that it perfectly sums everything up. The article focused on Donald Trump being a 'menace to public health', including his racist comments towards the Asian community during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has often referred to the virus as 'Chinese virus', which has caused people to speak against the President. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the USA have increased, causing people to practice social distancing.

Also read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

Donald Trump Chinese virus comment causes Jeremy Lin to accuse the President of racism

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

Also read | Steve Kerr concerned Stephen Curry might have COVID-19 as Warriors shut down organization