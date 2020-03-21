The Debate
Steve Kerr Takes Dig At Donald Trump On Twitter Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Basketball News

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently took a shot on US President Donald Trump and his governance by agreeing that Trump is incompetent and narcissistic.

steve kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently took a shot at US President Donald Trump and his governance. Steve Kerr replied to a tweet about Donald Trump, agreeing with them about his incompetence to rule the nation. The tweet was a quote from an article from The Athletic written by Adam Serwer. 

Also read | Jeremy Lin takes offence to Donald Trump terming coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’

Coronavirus US: Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes a dig at US President Donald Trump on Twitter

Also read | Steph Curry G League practice causes Steve Kerr to tease 10-day contract for Warriors star

Coronavirus US: Steve Kerr thinks Donald Trump is incompetent and narcissistic

The quote referred to the US President as 'incompetent and narcissistic'. It also undermines Trump's life accomplishments, while accepting that it is now the world everyone has to live in. Steve Kerr replied to the tweet, saying that it perfectly sums everything up. The article focused on Donald Trump being a 'menace to public health', including his racist comments towards the Asian community during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has often referred to the virus as 'Chinese virus', which has caused people to speak against the President. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the USA have increased, causing people to practice social distancing. 

Also read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

Donald Trump Chinese virus comment causes Jeremy Lin to accuse the President of racism

Also read | Steve Kerr concerned Stephen Curry might have COVID-19 as Warriors shut down organization

