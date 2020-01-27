The Debate
Netizens Accuse Donald Trump Of 'plagiarising' Barack Obama's Condolences For Kobe Bryant

US News

Internet users think US President Donald Trump is 'jealous' of Barack Obama and accused him of 'plagiarising' the condolences for basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

Soon after the tragic news of fatal helicopter crash which killed the 41-year-old basketball legend Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna came out on January 26, tributes and condolences began pouring in from all corners of the world. In the wake of the same incident, former US President Barack Obama had prayed for the legend and 'sent love' to the Byrant family.

Two hours after Obama's tweet, current US President Donald Trump had paid his tribute to the 'legend'. Twitter users were fast to spot the similarity and then called out the POTUS for 'plagiarising' the former Us President. 

Netizens accused Trump of being jealous

While Trump has been vocal about criticising Obama's policies in the past, netizens often speculated that the US President is jealous of him. After both the political figures tweeted out their condolences, Netizens were quick to accuse Trump of rewriting the whole tweet.

One of the Twitter users also said that Trump's condolences had 'compassion' therefore it is not possible that he had written it himself. Another user also attached the screenshot of Obama's tweet and said 'somebody saw it' while directing towards Trump. Since the former US President's tweet received nearly three million likes, one internet user also spotted that Trump tweeted about Bryant again as his 'ego can not handle' that fact. 

