Netizens Accuse Donald Trump Of 'plagiarising' Barack Obama's Condolences For Kobe Bryant

Soon after the tragic news of fatal helicopter crash which killed the 41-year-old basketball legend Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna came out on January 26, tributes and condolences began pouring in from all corners of the world. In the wake of the same incident, former US President Barack Obama had prayed for the legend and 'sent love' to the Byrant family.

Two hours after Obama's tweet, current US President Donald Trump had paid his tribute to the 'legend'. Twitter users were fast to spot the similarity and then called out the POTUS for 'plagiarising' the former Us President.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Netizens accused Trump of being jealous

While Trump has been vocal about criticising Obama's policies in the past, netizens often speculated that the US President is jealous of him. After both the political figures tweeted out their condolences, Netizens were quick to accuse Trump of rewriting the whole tweet.

One of the Twitter users also said that Trump's condolences had 'compassion' therefore it is not possible that he had written it himself. Another user also attached the screenshot of Obama's tweet and said 'somebody saw it' while directing towards Trump. Since the former US President's tweet received nearly three million likes, one internet user also spotted that Trump tweeted about Bryant again as his 'ego can not handle' that fact.

dude all you did was rewrite Obama's tweet. jealous much pic.twitter.com/M9bsjPHGY1 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 26, 2020

Imagine wanting to be Obama so bad that you plagiarized his tweet.#plagiarism — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 27, 2020

He only rephrased what a real President wrote a few hours earlier pic.twitter.com/QtjHGkmQkk — Abdallah Ghalayini (@AGhalayini) January 27, 2020

Read - In Appreciation: Kobe Bryant, A Life Defined By Hard Work

Read - Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

Look someone who has compassion and empathy wrote this for Trump - there is ZERO chance Trump wrote this!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020

They are beautiful words. He lifted them from Obama. pic.twitter.com/WV6q8bC5fX — Connie S (@connieDS80) January 27, 2020

The original, from a legitimate POTUS before it was plagiarized: pic.twitter.com/IIxXFqvuBs — Trinity (@TrinityResists) January 27, 2020

Read - Kobe Bryant Opens Up On Ultimate Dream Of 'inspiring Children' In Final-ever Interview

Read - Devastated Tiger Woods Opens Up On Finding Out About Kobe Bryant’s Death