Kobe Bryant Opens Up On Ultimate Dream Of 'inspiring Children' In Final-ever Interview

Kobe Bryant and 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday while they were on their way to a basketball game in California. The Lakers star is being mourned by a host of prominent celebrities across the world, ranging from Neymar to Sachin Tendulkar. Have a look at Kobe Bryant's final interview that he gave to USA Today.

Kobe Bryant's ultimate dream: The Mamba Sports Academy

We train athletes the MAMBA way | Full Circle + Mamba Mentality pic.twitter.com/oY2Wp9uL7L — Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) December 2, 2018

Kobe Bryant final interview: Here is what he said

In a recent interview with USA Today, Kobe Bryant spoke about his mission to inspire young sports enthusiasts to achieve their full potential. The former Lakers star stated that "You got to do what you love to do. I love telling stories. I love inspiring kids or providing them with tools that are going to help them. I have an idea for an entire universe that centers around sports, fantasy and magic. It's as if the Olympics and Harry Potter had a baby. Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you're helping the emotional (development) of young kids. So it's understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes."

Kobe Bryant death: Manny Pacquiao asks for prayers for the Bryant family

WATCH: Senator Manny Pacquiao asks for prayers for Kobe Bryant and his family #RIPMamba | @Joyceilas pic.twitter.com/HAOWVjROMs — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Fans mourn the loss of legendary Lakers star

