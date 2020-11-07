Internet Has A Field Day As Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump To Win US Presidency

Joe Biden is now projected to have 284 Electoral College votes, the Associated Press (AP) said on Saturday, above the threshold needed to clinch the hard-fought United States presidential election. The president-elect was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote-threshold after the AP called Pennsylvania in his favour. President Trump is now the first incumbent president to lose re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Joe Biden wrote.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," wrote Kamala Harris on Twitter.

please record donald trump getting removed from the white house — sel⁷ (@shudolls) November 7, 2020

At least Trump will finally be able to play some Golf now — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO KAMALA HARRIS, THE FIRST WOMAN OF COLOR VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!!! #BidenHarris2020 #Election2020results 💖💙💙💖 pic.twitter.com/R1dSxX53rl — barb | ᴅʀᴇᴡ sᴛᴀʀs ᴀʀᴏᴜɴᴅ ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴄᴀʀs ⭐️ (@stollenlullaby) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Obama! — Internet Explorer (@InternetXp1orer) November 7, 2020

It's morning in America.

Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump.

And with it, he has defeated racism, hate and incompetence.

The man who seeks to unite us has defeated the one who wants to divide us.

The one who puts himself ahead of country at all times has been dealt defeat. — Patrick OKennedy (@Tigerdog_1) November 7, 2020

