Donald Trump Reiterates 'fake Election' Results Claim, Says 'insurrection' Was On Nov 3

Even 10 months after US President Joe Biden assumed office, former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, reiterated that he never "admitted defeat” nor “conceded” to Biden in the November 2020 US presidential elections.

Banned from Twitter and Facebook, the former US President protested against the ‘Fake Election’ results on his official website. He said that “real insurrection” occurred on November 3 and not January 6, referring to the United States Capitol attack when the Congress convened to certify the election victory of Joe Biden. It should be noted that Trump had vehemently opposed the 2020 election results, and was vocal in calling the polls 'fraudulent'.

Capitol Hill riots

Earlier this year, the entire world was taken aback to witness shocking scenes emerging from the United States when pro-Trump protesters stormed one of the most protected federal buildings to hinder the Congress proceedings. The insurrection at Capitol Hill took place right after Trump, in his speech, floated unproven claims of ‘election fraud.’

Trump said on Wednesday, “The Unselect Committee of partisan Democrats, and two very weak and pathetic RINOs, should come to the conclusion after spending many millions of dollars, that the real insurrection happened on November 3rd, the Presidential Election, not on January 6th—which was a day of protesting the Fake Election results.”

Donald Trump was even impeached for his actions in connection to the January 6 riot that was led by his supporters and immediately claimed at least five lives including that of a security officer. Earlier, the former US President extended well wishes to the ones who are being “prosecuted” for their actions in January.

Pence downplays severity of Jan 6 violence

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who himself was a target of the violent demonstrators, recently downplayed the severity of the US Capitol attack. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, 4 October, he said in a televised appearance, “I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January.”

Pence added, "They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020."

(Image: AP)