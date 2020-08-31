Donald Trump Renews Attack On Niece Mary, Ex-aid John Bolton Over Their Best-selling Books

US President Donald Trump has yet again lashed out at his niece Mary Trump, who last month published a book about him which went on to become a best-seller, selling nearly a million copies on the first day of the release. Trump took to Twitter on August 29, to dubbed his niece Mary as "unstable" and someone who was "never even liked by her own very kind and caring grandfather".

Donald Trump in a series of tweets also slammed two other people, his former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Journalist Bob Woodward, who released their own White House memoirs. Trump in his tweet slammed their books, which he said, contains mostly lies adding that it is the "only way" a person can write a book on him. He tried to explain that with an analogy saying it's like getting a job with media houses, that he considers 'Fake news", and saying "President Trump is great".

Read: Donald Trump's Sister Describes Him As 'cruel' & 'liar' On Secret Recordings: Report

..Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Read: ‘Fanning The Flames’: Dem Accuse Trump Of Stoking Violence

Mary's book, leaked recordings

Mary Trump, who is a psychologist by profession, in her memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man wrote that the Donald Trump fits the clinical criteria of being a narcissist.

After the release of the book, the US President bashed Mary Trump for violating an NDA and said that his “seldom seen niece” does not know a lot about him. Donald Trump's younger brother Robert, who died on August 15, had moved the court to stop the publication of the book, citing the violation of the non-disclosure agreement but to no avail.

Read: Trump Hands Out Autographs On Hurricane Laura Review Visit, Claims It Could Fetch $10,000

Moreover, Mary Trump leaked secret recordings of the US President's sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, which caused quite a stir in the ongoing family feud. Maryanne, in the recordings that were published by the Washington Post, was heard describing the Republican leader as a liar, cruel and someone who has no principles.

In the recordings, Maryanne also reiterated a claim from the above-mentioned memoir that Donald Trump had someone to take his entrance exam on his behalf for admission to the University of Pennsylvania. Mary Trump had written about the illicit admission trick of her uncle in her book.

Maryanne also slammed Trump's immigration policy in the recordings saying, "All he wants is to appeal to his base. He has no principles. None."

Donald Trump is preparing for his re-election at the moment and the Republican leader is set to contest against former vice-president Joe Biden, who has been nominated by the Democratic party for the upcoming November poll.

Read: Portland Mayor Blames Trump For Protester Killed