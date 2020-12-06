Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine For Americans Will Be Available Next Week

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for American people next week. Trump, while campaigning for Senate race in Georgia, said it would have taken another five years for any other administration to roll-out a COVID-19 vaccine, adding his administration did it in just seven months. Trump urged people to never let anyone else take credit for the job his administration did in the past seven months.

Read: Donald Trump Faces Lawsuit Over Rent 'fraud Scheme' Affecting 14,000 New York Tenants

"Vaccines are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible, it would have taken another administration five years, it took us seven months, and they're starting next week, and we're going to start vaccinating, and a lot of people are already vaccinated," Trump said in his speech. Earlier this week, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) decided to prioritise health care professionals and nursing home residents for the COVID-19 vaccine once they are available.

Read: Defiant Donald Trump Says US Election Was 'rigged' In Favour Of Biden

Trump reiterates election fraud claim

However, most of Trump's speech was focused on the recently-concluded US elections, which the Republican leader lost to his rival, Joe Biden. Donald Trump, who has refused to concede defeat to Biden, again accused the election to be rigged based on unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump falsely claimed that he won Georgia, which he obviously lost to Biden by over 12,000 votes, a result which has been certified by the Republican secretary of state.

Read: As Biden Vows To Rejoin Paris Climate Accord, Trump Says Only Russia & China Will Benefit

As far as the United States vaccine development is concerned, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give emergency use authorisation to two vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, both of which claim their drug to be more than 90 percent effective. Pfizer has already received EUA in the United Kingdom, where it has dispatched the first batch of doses that will be deployed in a mass vaccination drive in the coming days.

Read: Donald Trump 'criminal, Cruel & Traitorous', Belongs In Jail' Says President's Niece Mary

