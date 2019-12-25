Donald Trump Says It Was 'honour' To Feature In 'Home Alone 2' Film

US President Donald Trump said that it was an honour for him to appear in 1992 adventure-comedy film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. While speaking to deployed members of the military on Christmas eve, Trump was asked about his appearance in the movie in which several scenes were shot at Plaza Hotel acquired by him.

Trump said that he was a “little bit younger” at that time and it was an honour for him to be involved in the movie. In one of the scenes, Macaulay Culkin, playing as little Kevin, was struggling to find his way through a hotel after he gets separated from his parents. He stops a man in a black overcoat, played by Trump, to ask for directions to the lobby. "Down the hall and to the left," replies Trump.

Trump's condition

In one of the interviews, Hollywood actor Matt Damon revealed that Trump used to put a condition to producers for allowing films to be shot in his buildings, and the condition was to give him a part to play in it. Trump has appeared in around 20 films and television series including Sex and the City, Ghosts Can’t Do It, and Zoolander.

Meanwhile, Trump, who became the third President to get impeached in history of the United States, denied at a rally that he has been impeached. According to Trump, Democrats have accepted that there was no crime and thus no impeachment. He even called the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” saying she is not submitting the impeachment articles to the Senate because there is no case.

Pelosi is yet to send the impeachment articles to the Senate and wants clarity on the form of trial but the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to stick to the procedure followed during the impeachment proceedings of former President Bill Clinton. McConnell has criticised Pelosi for not physically sending over the impeachment articles to Senate saying he can’t go ahead with the trial without it. But the Republic leader is convinced that there was no other option for Pelosi and ‘sooner or later’ she is going to send them over.

(With inputs from agencies)