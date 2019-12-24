Trump Mocked For Claiming He Revived The Phrase 'Merry Christmas'

While speaking at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West palm beach Florida, United States President Donal Trump expressed his thoughts on Christmas. According to Trump, the phrase 'Merry Christmas' was dying out until he got into office in 2017. He further said that he resurrected the phrase from the ashes where the administration of President Barack Obama allegedly left it. In his speech, Trump said, “You remember they were trying to take Christmas out of Christmas? They didn't want to let you say 'Merry Christmas'”. Trump's speech on 'reviving' the phrase 'Merry Christmas' even became a laughing stock among netizens.

He went on to say, “They didn't want to let you say 'Merry Christmas.' You'd go around, you'd see department stores they'd have everything red, snow, beautiful, ribbons, bows. Everything was there but they wouldn't say 'Merry Christmas'. They're all saying 'Merry Christmas' again. That's the least I could do”.

If a guy at the bar sounded like this you’d slide a couple stools down as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/4s3JfQXaSS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2019

Trump mocked by netizens

In 2013 I said “Merry Christmas” to a cashier at Macy’s and spent two years in Obama jail. Thank you Mr. Trump for making it legal again🙏 https://t.co/uPrq2fES1S — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 23, 2019

We have to start talking about the health of the President. https://t.co/IplJO26L6o — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) December 22, 2019

The irony of Trump complaining about a war on Christmas by Obama, an actual Christian, when Trump dodged both war and going church, is thicker than the thickest egg nog. 🎅🌲 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 23, 2019

TRUMP: "They were trying to take Christmas out of Christmas"



REALITY: HERE'S OBAMA SAYING "MERRY CHRISTMAS" EVERY SINGLE YEAR (cc: @BillHagertyTN @realDonaldTrump) pic.twitter.com/2xXjXnOKnO — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 23, 2019

If people can’t see the anti-Semitic undertones to Trump’s war for Merry Christmas. Heard it before they are trying to steal Christmas from us who is “they” and who is “us” those fine people he spoke of? We know how tolerant Trump is of the base that is😡 pic.twitter.com/jxkrD9Q3Bl — 🆘Debbie June RESISTA🆘 (@DebbieJuneToo1) December 23, 2019

