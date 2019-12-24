The Debate
Trump Mocked For Claiming He Revived The Phrase 'Merry Christmas'

US News

According to Trump, the phrase 'Merry Christmas' was dying out until he got into office in 2017 and he believes that he resurrected the phrase from the ashes.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

While speaking at  Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West palm beach Florida, United States President Donal Trump expressed his thoughts on Christmas. According to Trump, the phrase 'Merry Christmas' was dying out until he got into office in 2017. He further said that he resurrected the phrase from the ashes where the administration of President Barack Obama allegedly left it. In his speech, Trump said, “You remember they were trying to take Christmas out of Christmas? They didn't want to let you say 'Merry Christmas'”. Trump's speech on 'reviving' the phrase 'Merry Christmas' even became a laughing stock among netizens.

He went on to say, “They didn't want to let you say 'Merry Christmas.' You'd go around, you'd see department stores they'd have everything red, snow, beautiful, ribbons, bows. Everything was there but they wouldn't say 'Merry Christmas'. They're all saying 'Merry Christmas' again. That's the least I could do”. 

Trump mocked by netizens 

Published:
COMMENT
