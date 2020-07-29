Trump Says 'nobody Likes Me' As Anthony Fauci's Approval Rating Rises

Struggling to maintain a positive image amid the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump recently joked about how Dr Anthony Fauci and other medical professional are “highly thought of” but not him. In the coronavirus press briefing on July 28, Donald Trump said that US top infectious disease expert has “got this high approval rating” and questioned why doesn’t he have the same popularity. Then he went on to say “nobody likes me, that’s all”. Trump’s remarks came in the backdrop of plunging approval ratings with majority showcasing disbelief in his handling of COVID-19 pandemic, that too, just months before November elections.

When a reporter asked US President about his deleted tweets on Anthony Fauci misleading the public over the use of the anti-viral drug, hydroxychloroquine, Donald Trump backtracked on his statements and said that he doesn’t even know Fauci’s stance on the same.

Further elaborating on his relationship with America’s most trusted medical adviser, Trump said that he shares a ‘very good’ relationship with him. He also stated that his administration has ‘always listened’ to Fauci even though they ‘haven’t always agreed with him’. According to Donald Trump, “it is interesting” that Fauci and Deborah Birx have a high approval rating and they work for the administration but US President does now have the same.

Donald Trump said, “And he’s got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect — and the administration, with respect to the virus? We should have a very high.”

“So it sort of is curious: A man works for us — with us, very closely, Dr Fauci, and Dr Birx also highly thought of. And yet, they’re highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That’s all”, he added.

Donald Trump ramps up hope on COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the United States, Donald Trump earlier not only wore a face mask during his visit to North Carolina but also ramped up hopes regarding COVID-19 vaccine to be developed by the end of 2020. In a bid to impress his supporters in the battleground state of North Carolina, Trump showcased his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic even though the US remains the most virus-affected country in the world as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

“I heard very positive things,” Trump said when asked about the timetable for bringing a vaccine to market, “but by the end of the year we think we’re in very good shape to be doing that.”

