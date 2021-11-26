Donald Trump Says Probe On His White House Records Can Damage Institution Of Presidency

Donald Trump on Thursday accused the House select committee of "over engaging" themselves in the investigation of Capitol riots, CNN reported. Citing the lawyers for the former President, the media report said the investigations led by the committee could "permanently damage the presidency". Notably, Trump's lawyers were referring to the "classified documents" used by him during his presidency. According to the lawyers, both the Biden administration and the US House are allied in opposing the former President's efforts to keep the records secret. He said that the 700 pages that the committee is currently investigating include the call logs and notes from his top advisers. He said that the Biden administration is forcing to make the records available for the probe.

"The Appellees' clear disdain for President Trump is leading them to a course of action that will result in permanent damage to the institution of the presidency," CNN quoted Trump's lawyers as saying in a reply to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. "A current president cannot destroy the confidentiality of Executive Branch communications and the important reliance interests attached to that confidentiality for his own political advantage to the detriment of his predecessors and successors," they added. On the other hand, the incumbent President declined to assert executive privilege over the records.

January 6 committee will make White House docs public

Notably, "executive privilege" is the right of the President of the United States and other members of the executive branch to maintain confidential communications under certain circumstances within the executive branch. It resists some subpoenas and other errors by the legislative and judicial branches of government in pursuit of particular data or personnel relating to those secret communications. Meanwhile, while arguing, the 45th US President said the releasing of documents could mean that future presidents decide to "flout confidentiality" in the White House if their predecessors are from a "different political party". On the other hand, the Biden administration said they would make the documents public under the National Archives' approach in order to make the investigation transparent.

What happened on January 6?

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for engaging in the riots.

Image: AP