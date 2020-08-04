Donald Trump Says Schools Should Reopen Amid COVID-19, Netizens Say 'send Barron First'

As the coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 4.7 million with over 155,400 deaths, US President Donald Trump talked about reopening the schools yet again on August 4. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country, Trump faced severe backlash by the internet users who called him ‘stupid’. One of the Twitter users even questioned how on one hand, Donald Trump is asking Americans to send their children to school but on the other, he talked about delaying the November presidential elections amid the coronavirus outbreak. While someone noted that ‘maybe 155k deaths are not enough’, other netizen said that Trump should send his youngest son, Barron William Trump to school first.

OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Send kids to school but postpone the November vote 🤔. — Mo A. (@SeaMoAl1) August 4, 2020

THEN SEND BARRON! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 4, 2020

SHUT YOUR MOUTH! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 4, 2020

How exactly will Donald Trump protect vulnerable children, teachers, bus drivers, etc, when he did nothing to protect them from mass shootings?? 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 4, 2020

Not to overstep. But maybe the president is a moron? https://t.co/4kQyu0kZLW — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) August 4, 2020

He’d rather that Americans be angry, scared, and at risk than have a moment to consider what a total failure he is. https://t.co/Yj70ii3PJs — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 4, 2020

Donald Trump wants us to think he can keep us safe, yet one year ago today, 23 people were shot and killed inside an El Paso Walmart by a white supremacist with an AK-47. Trump has done precisely nothing to prevent it from happening again.



So, you know, hard pass on schools. https://t.co/NnPC8UrrgK — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 4, 2020

Give money to schools to make them safe!!!! https://t.co/2HxlTNeNnV — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 4, 2020

Donald Trump opposes Anthony Fauci's remarks

It is not the first time when US President Donald Trump's remarks drew him criticism over the coronavirus situation in the country. Recently, he dismissed the claims made by country’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci over his explanation of surge in coronavirus cases. Trump and Fauci have expressed opposing views at various instances while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. But recently, after claiming to share a ‘good relationship’ with Fauci, US President retweeted former’s video explaining the difference between the US and European countries and stressed that it is ‘wrong’.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Fauci noted that European countries closed 95 per cent of their economy but the United States only shut it by 50 per cent. Therefore, according to him, the COVID-19 cases in the US are drastically spiking.

However, Trump did not agree with the remarks made by US’s most trusted medical adviser and said that the US has recorded more coronavirus cases because they have conducted more tests than any other nation across the globe. The US President claimed that America has conducted at least 60 million tests for COVID-19 and that Europe is now recording a surge in cases. Siding with most of the governors, Trump said the country will bounce back stronger.

