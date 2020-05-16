Donald Trump Mulls Payment Of 10% Of Earlier Limit To WHO, Says 'no Final Decision Made'

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation, including paying 10 per cent of its former level. However, the US President claimed that no decision has yet been made and the WHOs funding remains frozen. The United States of America is the largest debtor of the Geneva-based organisation and its earlier contributions amounted for a whopping $400 million every year.

The US President has been criticised for halting all its funds to the organisation on April 14. Accusing WHO of being “China-centric”, Trump has called for a review of the organisation. However, WHO officials and China had repeatedly denied all the allegations and claimed that they were both honest and transparent in their handling of the global health crisis.

'Matching China'

When Trump had made the announcement of abandoning WHO, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that ‘now is not that time’ to halt the funds. While talking to a Russian news agency, the UN chief also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing the world with unforeseen circumstances, it requires ‘unprecedented response’ by the global community. As the coronavirus infections across the world have surpassed four million, Guterres urged the leaders to first tackle the global health crisis and when it is all over, there will be time to ‘look back fully’ and analyse the drastic spread of the disease that originated in China.

