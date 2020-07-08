Melania Trump's Former Aide And Friend To Publish A Book On Their Relationship

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to US’ first lady Melania Trump, is set to release her book Melania and Me on September 1. According to reports, the book primarily focuses on Wlokoff’s relationship with Melania Trump over the last 15 years. Wolkoff was an aide to the first lady until 2018 when she was ousted amid allegations of profiteering from President Trump's inauguration.

However, Wolkoff repeatedly claimed that she was “thrown under the bus". She also denied claims that her company received $26 million to plan the 2017 event.

Life after Washington

According to the book blurb, Wolkoff has taken the opportunity to chronicle her journey through the years. In the book, she has reflected on her friendship Melania Trump, which started in New York, then her role as the first lady’s trusted advisor to her “abrupt and public departure" from the White House along with describing her life after Washington.

This comes as a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece, that has been the subject of a legal battle, is all set to be released. According to reports, Publisher Simon & Schuster cited “high interest and extraordinary interest” in the book by Mary Trump titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. The book was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14.

The book is expected to include a number of allegations about President Trump, including how his upbringing led to his worldview and the derision the US President showed his father after the latter was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

