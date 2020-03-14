The Debate
Donald Trump Supports Bill Initiated By Democrats To Fight Coronavirus

US News

US President Donald Trump tweeted in support of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act before it was voted in the House of Representatives on March 13.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump tweeted in support of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act before it was voted in the House of Representatives. Trumps said that the bill, initiated by Democrats, will follow his direction for free tests and paid sick leave for the impacted workers due to COVID-19.

Read: Brazil's Envoy To US Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Days After Meeting Trump

Ahead of the passage of the bill in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that provisions of the bill include paid sick leave, paid family and medical leave, enhanced Unemployment Insurance, food security initiatives and free and widespread testing. Pelosi said that the legislation builds on the action taken by House Democrats which provided for strong, bipartisan $8.3 billion emergency funding package.

Read: Donald Trump Says US Govt 'will Unleash Every Authority' To Tackle COVID-19 Outbreak

'Third emergency response package'

Pelosi said the bill takes additional “smart, strategic and science-based measures” for families’ economic, food, and health security. She added that the House will begin work on a third emergency response package as the Senate works to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

House Speaker emphasises that the legislation all about "testing" and the bill secures free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. She added that the coronavirus can not be fought effectively unless everyone in the country who needs to be tested can get their test free of charge.

Read: Google Denies Trump's Claim Of Nationwide Coronavirus Portal, Calls It A 'trial Website'

Read: Google Engineers Helping To Build Self Check Website For Coronavirus: Donald Trump

First Published:
