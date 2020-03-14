Donald Trump Supports Bill Initiated By Democrats To Fight Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump tweeted in support of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act before it was voted in the House of Representatives. Trumps said that the bill, initiated by Democrats, will follow his direction for free tests and paid sick leave for the impacted workers due to COVID-19.

I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening. This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers. I have directed.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

....the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt. I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES! I will always put.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Ahead of the passage of the bill in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that provisions of the bill include paid sick leave, paid family and medical leave, enhanced Unemployment Insurance, food security initiatives and free and widespread testing. Pelosi said that the legislation builds on the action taken by House Democrats which provided for strong, bipartisan $8.3 billion emergency funding package.

'Third emergency response package'

Pelosi said the bill takes additional “smart, strategic and science-based measures” for families’ economic, food, and health security. She added that the House will begin work on a third emergency response package as the Senate works to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

House Speaker emphasises that the legislation all about "testing" and the bill secures free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. She added that the coronavirus can not be fought effectively unless everyone in the country who needs to be tested can get their test free of charge.

