Donald Trump Tells Crowd Bizarre Things Likely To ‘diminish’ From US If ‘sleepy Joe’ Wins

With only 2 days remaining in the 2020 US Presidential elections, President Donald Trump, who has ramped up the Trump campaign with rallies including a recent one at Green Bay, Wisconsin, has warned his support base of things that are “likely to diminish” if Biden is voted to power. With the latest condemnation of his Dem rival “Sleepy Joe Biden” campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, Trump said that Americans will have their energy prices skyrocket beyond imagination if Biden assumes the presidency.

Will attack Hispanics, close business, pack courts

Alleging, that Joe Biden wants to “attack our Hispanic Law Enforcement Heroes” and "close small businesses, and eliminate schools", Trump made some lethargic and unsubstantiated remarks about why the United States must elect their “favourite President” into office. Biden will “Pack the Court”, Trump said, berating his political contender. “He will repeal your Second Amendment,” US President warned. However, in more ludicrous upbraiding of the democratic presidential nominee, Trump said that Biden voted to power would imply “no heating in the winters, no air conditioning in the summer, no electricity” adding, that right now “you have it all” because “you’re so lucky, you’re so lucky that I am your president.”

For 47 years, Sleepy Joe Biden betrayed Hispanic-Americans. Now he wants to close your small businesses, eliminate school choice, and attack our Hispanic Law Enforcement Heroes. I will always stand with the incredible Hispanic-American community! pic.twitter.com/4KMnlRkg7c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

No 'Merry Christmas'

In one of the rallies held in the battleground state of Wisconsin amidst the packed crowd and pro-MAGA chanters, Trump took credit for bringing back the words “Merry Christmas” and Happy New Year in the US. “Remember 4 years ago I used to say we're gonna bring back the words, 'Merry Christmas.' We did, right?” Trump said.

No schools, no graduations, no weddings, no Christmas, no 4th of July

Meanwhile, in another scathing attack, Trump said that Biden wants “to steal dreams, future” and “will keep everyone locked up”. “You’re gonna have no schools, no graduations, no weddings, no Christmas, no 4th of July no future”, Trump told the Americans. Many on the internet called out at Trump’s hyperboles and conjectural statements, as one said, “No cream in your coffee, no chips in your cookies, no peanut in your butter.” “You are so lucky I’m your President.” Is he talking to Covid?” One other responded to Trump’s bizarre claims made at the rallies.

No 'big' windows

Earlier in the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump accused Dems of “taking the buildings down because they want to make bigger windows by converting the smaller windows,” adding, "it's lovely if you don't have a window" in a rant about retrofitting homes and speaking of “AOC plus three”, an antagonism he uses for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Biden wants to LOCKDOWN our Country, maybe for years. Crazy! There will be NO LOCKDOWNS. The great American Comeback is underway!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

Joe Biden called Black Youth SUPER PREDATORS. They will NEVER like him, or vote for him. They are voting for “TRUMP”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

