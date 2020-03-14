US President Donald Trump Tested For Coronavirus After 3rd Mar-a-Lago Guest Tests Positive

After three 'Mar-a-Lago' guests tested positive for the Coronavirus, with confirmed contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump on Saturday, confirmed that he has been tested for the disease, at a White House press briefing. While the results of his tests will come after 24 hours, it is unclear whether the Vice president has been tested too. The US has come up with the Coronavirus Relief Bill which will offer ' free coronavirus testing for all Americans who should be tested', added Trump.

Moreover, Trump has extended the travel ban imposed on Europe to the UK and Ireland too. The White House has also informed that officials will check the temperature of all in close contact with Trump and Pence. Trump declared a national emergency in the face of the pandemic spread of the disease which has claimed 41 deaths in the US.

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, various doctors, and CEOs, Trump formally declared National Emergency with a monetary package of $50 Billion to deal with the Coronavirus crisis in the country. The National Emergency granted the Secretary of Health and Human Services sweeping new powers which included the ability to waive the restrictions on telehealth and federal license restrictions and allows doctors from other states to provide services in different states. When asked if he would take any precautionary measure or get tested for Coronavirus himself, he said that he would not.

As of date, the US has seen 1629 cases of positive cases and 41 total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, inspite of one of Bolsanaro's aides - who had met with Trump at his Florida resort 'Mar-A-Lago' event had been tested positive, Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have not yet been tested for the disease. The White House stated that there was 'no need' to do so and that neither Trump nor Pence, would follow any self-quarantine protocols, as they showed no symptoms for COVID-19.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,54,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5794 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the WHO declaring Europe as the 'epicenter'.

