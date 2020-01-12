The Debate
Donald Trump To Iran Leaders: 'Do Not Kill Your Protesters'

US News

US President Donald Trump in a tweet urged the Iranian leaders to not kill their own citizens. He also warned Iran that the world is watching its actions.

Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump in a tweet urged the Iranian leaders to not kill their own citizens. He also warned Iran that the world and more importantly the US is watching its actions. The tweet came after Iran on Sunday deployed riot police in Tehran amid ongoing protests over plane carsh.

Accidentally shot down the Ukrainian plane

Protests in Iran broke out after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane at a time of soaring tensions with the United States. Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing in Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran as calls circulated for protests later on Sunday. A large black banner unveiled in the square bore the names of those killed in the plane crash. The plane crash on early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

Read: Iran Braces For Protests After Admitting Plane Shootdown

Read: This Trump Follower's Answer To President's Achievements Is Priceless

The plane was shot down as Iran braced for retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The ballistic missile attack, which caused no casualties, was a response to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general, in a US airstrike in Baghdad. Iranians have constantly expressed anger over the downing of the plane and the misleading explanations from senior officials in the wake of the tragedy. A candlelight ceremony late Saturday in Tehran turned into a protest, with hundreds of people chanting against the country's leaders — including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and police dispersing them with tear gas.

Read: Iran Launches Hotline As 'practical Measure' After Admitting It Shot Down Ukranian Jet

Read: Sultan Qaboos Brought Peace, Prosperity To His Country And Was Friend To All: Trump

Published:
COMMENT
