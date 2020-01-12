This Trump Follower's Answer To President's Achievements Is Priceless

Donald Trump supporter found himself out of words when asked to enlist the president’s achievements. The teenage boy was one amongst the thousands who attended the rally in Ohio which marks Trump’s first rally in 2020. The presidential election in the US is scheduled to take place on November 3 this year.

'Trump 2020'

While covering the rally, a reporter from international media asked the teen, who was wearing a cap which said ‘Trump 2020’ to name something that he believes the current US president has done well. The question left the trump fan startled as he struggled to answer. After adding a lot of ‘um’ and ‘ah’ he finally said that he wasn’t really sure. He further added that he just supports Trump. Watch the video here:

What is something that you believe the president has done well? pic.twitter.com/UlFeaOtTVR — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 10, 2020

Video Credits: Twitter/Vic Berger IV

The video took the internet by storm with many users questioning his support for the president.

What you can expect when you pay people to come to your rallies😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zQ7hNsG5ux — RustNeverSleeps (@catdana2) January 10, 2020

I I I am here for my $10. — overit (@Stephaniefishm4) January 10, 2020

This is what we are up against. Uninformed Americans keeping our country hostage. We have to take our country back from these fools. — 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🦋🙏🏻🌺 (@Patta47cake) January 10, 2020

That calls for a never before seen gif!🙂 pic.twitter.com/LVRHih3LTI — Lotsofur 2.0 (@RealTwitish) January 10, 2020

