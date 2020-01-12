The Debate
This Trump Follower's Answer To President's Achievements Is Priceless

US News

Donald Trump supporter found himself out of words when asked to enlist the president’s achievements. He later said that he just supports the president.

This

Donald Trump supporter found himself out of words when asked to enlist the president’s achievements. The teenage boy was one amongst the thousands who attended the rally in Ohio which marks Trump’s first rally in 2020. The presidential election in the US is scheduled to take place on November 3 this year. 

'Trump 2020'

While covering the rally, a reporter from international media asked the teen, who was wearing a cap which said ‘Trump 2020’ to name something that he believes the current US president has done well. The question left the trump fan startled as he struggled to answer. After adding a lot of ‘um’ and ‘ah’ he finally said that he wasn’t really sure. He further added that he just supports Trump. Watch the video here:

Video Credits: Twitter/Vic Berger IV

Read: Trump Suggests Acronym 'NATOME' For NATO Deployments In The Middle East

Read: Sultan Qaboos Brought Peace, Prosperity To His Country And Was Friend To All: Trump

The video took the internet by storm with many users questioning his support for the president.

Meanwhile, President Trump expressed his heartfelt condolences on January 11 after hearing the demise of Sultan Qaboos of Oman and called him a great friend of America who worked for peace in the Middle East. Joining other world leaders in remembering the ruler, Trump said that Sultan Qaboos was the longest-serving ruler in the Middle East who brought harmony and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all. Trump said that the leader's impeccable efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed the US the importance of listening to all viewpoints. He said that Sultan Qaboos was a loyal partner and true friend of the US who worked with nine different American Presidents. 

Read: Trump Warns Iran Against 'massacre' As Protests Erupt Over Jetliner Downing

Read: Donald Trump Slams Evangelical Magazine For Branding Him Morally Unfit

