Donald Trump To Return As US President? Gives Strong Signal On Run For Elections In 2024

One question that has been in the minds of people who closely follow American politics is this - will Donald Trump contest in the 2024 US elections or will he make way for someone else, like Florida's governor Ron DeSantis. Whilst addressing a gathering of his supporters in Iowa, the former US President Donald Trump said that he will, "very, very, very probably do it again". Reports from US media suggest that Trump will make a formal announcement on November 14, stating that he will contest in the 2024 US elections.

Donald Trump was in Iowa to campaign for the Republican party in the upcoming midterm elections. The incumbent US president Joe Biden is also travelling across the country to galvanise his base, although polls indicate that Republicans are going to win the Congress. The Iowa rally was the first rally, and three others are planned over the next four days.

Trump gives a strong indication that he is going to run again

The midterms indicate which way the political winds are blowing, the condition of the US economy which is suffering from a 40-year high inflation, is not going to help the Democrats. During his speech to the crowd, Trump said, "I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again." The crowd cheered as Trump uttered these words.



"Very soon," said Trump whilst nodding his head and appreciating the cheers from the crowd. "Get ready," he added. Did Trump actually win the most number of votes ever? Well, yes and no. He won the highest number of votes an incumbent president has ever won but he won less votes than his opponent i.e. Joe Biden. Trump won roughly around 72 million votes whilst Biden won 81 million votes. It is important to remember that both of these people won the highest number of votes not because they are more popular than past presidents but simply because the demography and especially the number of people who vote, has witnessed an upward trend.