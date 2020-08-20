Donald Trump Touts Use Of Convalescent Plasma As A Treatment For COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump has touted the use of convalescent plasma as a possible treatment for coronavirus adding that he has heard “fantastic things” about it. His remarks come as FDA temporarily halted the emergency authorization for blood plasma as COVID-19 therapy. Commenting on the same, Trump suggested that the decision of regulators could have been “politically motivated”.

"I've heard numbers way over 50% success. And people are dying and we should have it approved if it's good and I'm hearing it's good. I heard from people at the FDA that it's good," he said at a press briefing.

'Political decision'

Earlier this week, the emergency approval for the use of blood plasma for treating COVID-19 was put on hold after officials said that data which backed it was too weak, an American media outlet reported. However, Trump reckoned that it could be a “political decision.” Accusing the government body of being biased towards his electoral opponents, he said, “You have a lot of people over there that don't want to rush things because they want to do it after November 3.”

This is not the first time Trump has gone against researchers to tout for a 'coronavirus cure'. For the longest time, the US President has touted the anti-malarial drug and in May, the US even authorised the emergency use of the same in the most severe patients of the novel coronavirus. Trump had called the drug “game-changer” despite the lack of scientific evidence that the drug often used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus is also beneficial for COVID-19. Trump has not only refused to wear a mask but has been criticised for promoting an unproven treatment of the highly contagious disease.

