Last Updated:

Donald Trump Town Hall: Netizens Hail Woman Of Colour Showing Support For POTUS

During the Trump Town Hall in Miami, that got contentious from the start, a woman of colour caught the attention of netizens nodding in approval with US Prez.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Donald Trump

During Donald Trump's Town Hall in Miami, that got contentious from the beginning, a woman of colour caught the attention of netizens for nodding in approval with US President. While the right-wing conservatives hailed woman's approval with Trump when he said that he has “done a great job”, leftists called it a “planted audience”. The supporters of the Republican leader, who has been criticised several times for his policies on the African-American community, lauded the woman for representing the “truth”. Some of the internet users even called the moderator of the Town Hall, Savannah Guthrie as a “hostile leftist”. Here are some of the divided responses:

Who is the woman?

Even though the identity of the woman, who has gone viral on social media, was not easy to determine, many internet users, claimed that she a pro-Trump activist. As per social media posts, she is Mayra Joli who even ran a pro-Trump campaign in 2018 while running for Congress  and has declared herself as the  'master of selfies' of Miami. During the 60-minute-long town hall, there were many instances when it became the nodding of the black woman became prominent. However, there has been no comment by the NBC News, that broadcaster the event, about how the audience was vetted. But the broadcaster has also drawn criticism for allowing a strong Trump supporter to attend the event for 'undecided' audience.      

Netizens question NBC 

After dodging questions on who he owed $421 million or whether he wants to see Roe v Wade overturned, Trump, concluded the town hall by saying that he should be reelected because he has "done a very good job". Guthrie said, “You are running as a pro-life Republican. Most pro-life Republicans would like to see Roe v Wade overturned and abortion banned." To this, Trump replied, "I am telling you I don’t want to do anything to influence anything,” In another remarkable incident in Miami, a voter opened a question to the US President by saying "You’re so handsome when you smile," and then asked about the DACA program. 

First Published:
