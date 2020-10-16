Donald Trump Town Hall: Netizens Hail Woman Of Colour Showing Support For POTUS

During Donald Trump's Town Hall in Miami, that got contentious from the beginning, a woman of colour caught the attention of netizens for nodding in approval with US President. While the right-wing conservatives hailed woman's approval with Trump when he said that he has “done a great job”, leftists called it a “planted audience”. The supporters of the Republican leader, who has been criticised several times for his policies on the African-American community, lauded the woman for representing the “truth”. Some of the internet users even called the moderator of the Town Hall, Savannah Guthrie as a “hostile leftist”. Here are some of the divided responses:

👀 Voter behind President Trump (on the right) nods along as he reminds Guthrie that he has been denouncing white supremacy for years.



She gets it! #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/jwC60Q8QZV — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2020

the star of the show at the Trump town hall. pic.twitter.com/WB7xvmav5m — Brandon (@i_i_brandon_i_i) October 16, 2020

The star of the Trump town hall was the woman sitting over Trump's shoulder



It's excellent to have a black woman nodding in agreement and showing support for Trump as he gets attacked by a hostile leftist pic.twitter.com/2XVzbn1v6a — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2020

Journalists, if you don’t find out who that woman is nodding behind Trump at an “undecided” voter town hall, then I don’t know what you’re getting paid for — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Is that black woman in the background nodding her head at Trump? Y’all I’m not gonna make it through this town hall — ARIEL (@ajphilotimo) October 16, 2020

I’m loving the woman in the red face mask 😷 behind Trump @nbc Townhall ..she’s nodding as the President speaks truth! — 🇺🇸 Princess Rachel🇲🇽 (@Princessgen2917) October 16, 2020

Who is the woman?

Even though the identity of the woman, who has gone viral on social media, was not easy to determine, many internet users, claimed that she a pro-Trump activist. As per social media posts, she is Mayra Joli who even ran a pro-Trump campaign in 2018 while running for Congress and has declared herself as the 'master of selfies' of Miami. During the 60-minute-long town hall, there were many instances when it became the nodding of the black woman became prominent. However, there has been no comment by the NBC News, that broadcaster the event, about how the audience was vetted. But the broadcaster has also drawn criticism for allowing a strong Trump supporter to attend the event for 'undecided' audience.

Woman behind Trump, who nodded, gave thumbs up whenever Trump spoke during the town hall in Miami ran pro-Trump campaign in 2018.



Mayra Joli, a pro-Trump activist who once declared herself Miami’s “master of selfies” during her 2018 campaign. pic.twitter.com/nJrcamhmey — Bill Maxwell 😷 #NeverTrump (@Bill_Maxwell_) October 16, 2020

The woman who was nodding behind @realDonaldTrump was @MayraJoli, a Trump supporter who ran as independent for Congress in Miami in 2018. — Alex Daugherty (@alextdaugherty) October 16, 2020

Netizens question NBC

How was she even allowed to attend an "undecided" town hall? — Joseph Mullen (@JosephMRMullen) October 16, 2020

Why did NBC let someone who was an obvious partisan sit within camera view for the full 60mins? — Aaron Thorne (@athorne01) October 16, 2020

So let’s ask @nbc how she was allowed to not only attend an undecided town hall but get a place behind him? Anyone? Hello? — Liz BeyBey 🎃👻🍁 (@liz_beybey) October 16, 2020

After dodging questions on who he owed $421 million or whether he wants to see Roe v Wade overturned, Trump, concluded the town hall by saying that he should be reelected because he has "done a very good job". Guthrie said, “You are running as a pro-life Republican. Most pro-life Republicans would like to see Roe v Wade overturned and abortion banned." To this, Trump replied, "I am telling you I don’t want to do anything to influence anything,” In another remarkable incident in Miami, a voter opened a question to the US President by saying "You’re so handsome when you smile," and then asked about the DACA program.

