Donald Trump Unveils The Logo For Newly Formed US Space Force

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the logo for Space Force, the newly established sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Taking to the microblogging site, Trump revealed the logo for the new service branch in a tweet and it looked a lot like the logo for the fictional Starfleet at the centre of the iconic science fiction television and film franchise. The Space Force logo also resembles the symbol for the Air Force Space Command.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

READ | US Space Force Unveils Uniform, Netizens Ask ‘how Many Trees Expected’

Last week, Pentagon also unveiled the uniforms to be worn by Space Force members. The working uniform is the same occupational camouflage worn by the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. The main difference between the uniforms is the colours of the name tapes. The Space Force will don blue, Army sports black and the Air Force uses brown.

Trump first floated the Space Force idea as a part of his national security strategy on March 13, 2018. At the time, the president described how he had originally coined the term as a joke while discussing U.S. government spending and private investment in space. Trump then directed the Pentagon to immediately begin the creation of the new branch.

READ | China Attacks US Space Force As Threat To Outer Space Peace

About Space Force

Space Force separated itself from the Air Force's Space Command to become the sixth branch of the military, joining the Air force, Marine Corps, Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act in December, which authorized a budget for the Space Force.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force manages the space domain through the Space Command. Space Force would stand as a separate branch alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. However, the newest branch is expected to be akin to the structure of the Marine Corps, which is a component of the U.S. Department of the Navy but has separate representation on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The new service branch will be represented on the Joint Chiefs and overseen by an Air Force undersecretary for space.

READ | Trump Officially Launches US Space Force, Approves Funds Worth $1.4 Trillion

READ | Space Force Will Start Small But Let Trump Claim A Big Win

(with inputs from agencies)