Donald Trump Warns 'IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON' After It Pulls Out Of 2015 Deal

US News

Refusing to scale down on the threats to Iran, US President Donald Trump, on Monday, tweeted a warning to Iran - ' IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'

Donald trump

Update: Iranian president hits back

 

Refusing to scale down on the threats to Iran, US President Donald Trump, on Monday, tweeted a warning to Iran - ' IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!' in his characteristic all-Caps style. This development comes after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel 5,000 American troops from the country. Moreover, Iran has declared that it was abandoning the most crucial parts of the 2015 international nuclear deal.

Trump warns Iran: 'Nuclear weapon- Never'

Iran supreme leader Khamenei leads Soleimani's funeral prayers

Iran pulls out of nuclear deal

Earlier in the day, Iran officially announced on January 5 its exit from the 2015 Nuclear Accord. Tehran has stated in its fifth step back from the deal it would forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" it had pledged. Iran's nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Russia, Germany and the United States has been in trouble since the US  withdrew unilaterally from it two years ago. Moreover, Iran stated on Monday that they had successfully enriched uranium to about 4.5%, and threatened to hit the 20% mark.

Iran's forces at 'heightened state of alert' after US strike: Reports

Trump threatens '52 sites attack' on Iran

After Iran declared vengeance over the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander-general Qassem Soleimani, Trump threatened that Iran 'will be hit very hard'. Furthermore, he tweeted that 52 Iranian sites which were important to Iran and its culture will be targetted. Several nations like China, Saudi Arabia, Germany, India, France have called for a de-escalation of the situation. Iran held a public funeral for its slain General, which was attended by lakhs - led by the tear-stricken Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump says his Twitter posts serve as notification to Congress about Iran

US drone strike kills Iran's General Qassem Soleimani

On January 3, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump on January 3. Six others were killed along with Major General Soleimani including Iraqi militia head - Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Since then the Green Zone outside US Embassy in Baghdad, several Iraqi airbases and some cities were US Army presence was prevalent have been targetted by Iran-backed militia - Hezbollah.

WATCH: US drone strike killing Iran's Maj. General Soleimani & convoy video released

COMMENT
