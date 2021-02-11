'Donald Trump Won’t Ever Be Back On Twitter', Says CFO Ned Segal

Former US President Donald Trump will never be back on Twitter, even if he runs again for the oval office in 2024 and wins, according to the CFO of the microblogging website.CFO Ned Segal allegedly said in an interview with a news network that their policies don’t allow people to come back. This comes amidst the former President's impeachment trial in Congress.

Trump's Twitter account suspended

On January 8, the microblogging site had permanently suspended outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account over repeated violations of its rules, including incitement of violence. The company said that after assessing the tweets in the context of a violent storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, it determined that Trump’s tweets violated the firm’s ‘Glorification of Violence’ policy and constituted immediate removal from the platform.

Trump had previously had their account suspended for tweeting praise for his supporters who stormed the US Capitol. However, he was later granted access again after deleting two tweets that violated platform rules. The US President had said that millions of those who voted for him would have a “giant voice long into the future and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way. In the following tweet, Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th”.

The microblogging website explained that due to the ongoing tensions in the US and uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who stormed the Capitol building, the aforementioned tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. Twitter said that refusal by Trump to attend the inauguration marked a rejection of a peaceful transfer of power and his tweet calling followers 'patriots' could be read as a glorification of the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.

