Donald Trump's Ally Calls His Lawsuit 'national Embarrassment', Urges Him To Concede

Chris Christie, a prominent ally of incumbent US President Donald Trump has urged him to drop his efforts to overturn his loss in the recently held American Presidential elections. In an interview with ABC network on November 22, Christie asserted that the conduct of the president’s legal campaign has been a “national embarrassment” indirectly asking the 74-year-old republican to concede. Christie had previously served as the governor of New Jersey for eight years, both under Barack Obama and Trump’s administration.

Trump was declared defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the 46th Presidential vote on November 7, however, he has refused to concede, sending the transition of power into a limbo. Not only that, but he has also mounted a fierce battle to remain in office and has been amplifying his stance on voter fraud even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede.

'I've always been a supporter of Trump'

Commenting on the same, Trump ally revealed that the President’s team has always been discussing voter fraud outside the courtroom. He, however, added that they don’t “plead fraud” and “argue fraud” when they go inside the courtroom. Reiterating his stance, he said that although he has always been a supporter of President Trump, elections have consequences and people cannot “continue to act if something happened here that didn't happen."

Christie is not the only one who has asked Trump to accept election results. Previously, Jared Kushner, who is not only the senior adviser but also US President’s son-in-law, approached him to concede as per two CNN sources. Meanwhile, another source of the media outlet familiar with the conversations revealed that Melania had privately said that the time has come for US President to accept his loss in the presidential election as most major media networks have declared. Trump will also be the first US President in three decades to have failed in his reelection bid.

