Jared Kushner, Melania Urge Donald Trump To Concede As He Refuses To Accept Election Loss

While Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden is declared as the projected winner of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump is showing reluctance in conceding, senior adviser to 45th US President Jared Kushner and US First Lady Melania Trump are urging the Republican leader to accept defeat. As per the CNN report, both Melania and Jared are persuading the Donald to come to terms with President-elect Biden’s victory while both sons of US President, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr are pressing Republican allies to keep fighting.

Kushner, who is not only the senior adviser but also US President’s son-in-law, approached Donald to concede as per two CNN sources. Meanwhile, another source of the media outlet familiar with the conversations, Melania has privately said that the time has come for US President to accept his loss in the presidential election as most major media networks have declared. Trump will also be the first US President in three decades to have failed in his reelection bid.

However, Donald Jr and Eric have been urging the allies to continue supporting Donald’s rejection to the results along with major American media outlets who projected Biden as the winner on November 7. The Associated Press called the Democratic Challenger as the winner with a clear majority of 290 electoral votes as opposed to 214 for the Republican leader.

Evidently angered by the outcome, while the US President has been on a Twitter spree questioning who allowed the media outlets to declare a winner, his reelection campaign is reportedly planning a messaging blitz to fuel its argument without any evidence that the US Election 2020 is ‘stolen’.

Donald Trump’s reaction to US Election 2020 results

After nearly four long days of vote counting when Biden was finally called as the winner by media, Donald Trump’s reaction to the US Election 2020 was complete denial. From saying he won by “a lot” to mounting baseless allegations of the presidential elections being “stolen”, the US President promised a flurry of legal action and continued firing tweets in all-caps. As per reports, several officials in the inner circle of Donald Trump including the ones in Capitol Hill are nudging him to concede graciously for the sake of the nation. However, there are some who are supporting Trump’s reluctance.

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham recently said on Fox News as “Trump has not lost” and categorically rejected the current reality. He also urged the US President not concede and “fight hard”. US President’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow also reportedly informed that he “intends to fight” even as Donald Trump was approaching his defeat.

