Donald Trump's Announcement Of Banning TikTok Triggers Memes With Mixed Reactions

After US President Donald Trump announced that the government is considering a ban on China’s TikTok, it has triggered thousands of memes on Twitter. While the White House has cited security concerns for it targeting ByteDance-owned video-sharing social networking service, internet users have completely different reasons to either celebrate or lament the decision. Several Twitter users were seen happy with the US government’s move of ‘TikTok ban’ and made memes about life after the app is ‘no more'. However, there were several others who expressed their grief that there would be a ‘life after TikTok’ and posted sad reactions.

Few people who had thousands of followers on TikTok made videos while crying about the app being banned by the government. Trump’s announcement also triggered several ‘Gen Z’ memes while one of the Twitter users also noted how there would soon be a similar app to TikTok in place by US developers. From pictures to videos to GIFs, here are some of the most hilarious memes on #TikTokBan.

BREAKING: Tiktoker, tony lopez caught by security cameras dancing infront of white house so tiktok wouldn't get deleted #tonylopez #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/zbYYbuy5n7 — um....chile anyways (@dailyeditztea) August 1, 2020

#tiktokban

McDonald’s: “It says here you both used to be ‘TikTok dancers’ what makes you think you qualif..”



Tony Lopez and Addison Rae: pic.twitter.com/OSEWmzIFvJ — 21nochill (@21nochill1) August 1, 2020

TikTok influencers pulling up at McDonalds for job interviews after the ban #tiktokban #RIPtiktok pic.twitter.com/pssVP4xj78 — KØDEX (@MoreKODEX) August 1, 2020

So many waiting in the wings #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/oKwShj59YZ — Angry Tourist (@AngryTourist1) August 1, 2020

When you realize that your going to have to start watching TikTok compilations on YouTube just like Vine compilations.. #tiktokban #TikTok pic.twitter.com/HYg7glYHt4 — The Liquor Smurf (@TheLiquorSmurf) August 1, 2020

Charli damelio and Addison Rae rn as they make their last TikTok videos before it gets banned #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/FuEDYUiN3U — Folklore (@Teaandfacts123) August 1, 2020

Me trying other forms of entertainment once tiktok is banned from the country #tiktokban

pic.twitter.com/ExvSYnOXWR — ✨🌞 (@jcmg2800) August 1, 2020

Gen z on their way to the White House when they find out trump is banning #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/F7zPAaBSiq — ☁️ delicate ☁️ (@byebyeloverr) August 1, 2020

Trump says TikTok will go 'out of business'

While Donald Trump also said that the Chinese company will run out of business in September in the United States if it is not sold to an American company, the company has assured earlier that it “here for the long run”. In a recorded message by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas shared on August 1, she thanked millions of Americans who use the application every day and spread creativity and joy into the lives of people. Trump said “We don't want to have any problem with security. I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States.” But Pappas had said that “we’re not going anywhere” and called TikTok a “home for creators”.

