Donald Trump's Announcement Of Banning TikTok Triggers Memes With Mixed Reactions

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of banning China’s TikTok over security concerns has triggered several thousand memes on Twitter with mixed reactions. 

After US President Donald Trump announced that the government is considering a ban on China’s TikTok, it has triggered thousands of memes on Twitter. While the White House has cited security concerns for it targeting ByteDance-owned video-sharing social networking service, internet users have completely different reasons to either celebrate or lament the decision. Several Twitter users were seen happy with the US government’s move of ‘TikTok ban’ and made memes about life after the app is ‘no more'. However, there were several others who expressed their grief that there would be a ‘life after TikTok’ and posted sad reactions. 

Few people who had thousands of followers on TikTok made videos while crying about the app being banned by the government. Trump’s announcement also triggered several ‘Gen Z’ memes while one of the Twitter users also noted how there would soon be a similar app to TikTok in place by US developers. From pictures to videos to GIFs, here are some of the most hilarious memes on #TikTokBan.

Trump says TikTok will go 'out of business'

While Donald Trump also said that the Chinese company will run out of business in September in the United States if it is not sold to an American company, the company has assured earlier that it “here for the long run”.  In a recorded message by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas shared on August 1, she thanked millions of Americans who use the application every day and spread creativity and joy into the lives of people. Trump said “We don't want to have any problem with security. I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States.” But Pappas had said that “we’re not going anywhere” and called TikTok a “home for creators”. 

