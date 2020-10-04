Donald Trump's Blood-oxygen Has Dropped Twice Reveal Docs; May Discharge Him On Monday

Updating about US President Donald Trump's health, his medical team on Sunday informed that Trump's blood-oxygen-level dropped twice during his illness, but his vitals remain stable, as reported by Reuters. Moreover, the White House physicians have assured that he was being steroids and remdesivir, which has helped him steadily recover. The team estimates that Trump will be discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday. He had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump remains fatigued but in good spirits says his doctor

Trump to be discharged tomorrow

Chris Christie latest in Trump circle to get coronavirus

Trump shifted to Walter Reed hospital

On Friday night, Trump was flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House, as a precaution. The White House said that he was expected to stay at the Hospital for a few days, continuing to work from the hospital’s presidential suite on his official duties. Trump walked out of the White House Friday evening wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters before boarding Marine One - the Presidential helicopter.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, remains well with "only a mild cough and headache", and the remainder of the First Family "is well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today”, stated Trump's physician Sean Conley. Trump was initially administered a single dose of a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail as he 'remained fatigued but in good spirits'. US Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19.

While Trump battles COVID, his team launches 'Operation MAGA' to keep campaign alive

Trump aides test positive

The Trump campaign suspects that his advisor Hope Hicks may have been the primary source of infection for the Trumps' infection. Hicks, who travelled with the Trump just a few days ago for the first presidential debate of 2020, held in Cleveland, Ohio tested positive after landing back in Washington. She has also attended several events with Trump in the recent few days - with most close aides of Trump not wearing a mask - which is a point of political contention for him. Apart from Hicks, Trump's personal attendant Nick Luna, campaign manager Bill Stepien, 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, and a number of prominent Republican lawmakers and officials have tested positive since Thursday, forcing the campaign to go virtual ahead of the November polls.

Trump and Coronavirus

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus', has now called it the 'worst thing to hit the US'. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30. Post its expiry, Trump has actively promoted 'opening the country up', refused to wear a mask, often contradicted his own Centre for Disease Control chief Robert R. Redfield and slammed his top immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. As cases and fatalities continue to rise in the US, Trump has maintained his administration has done an 'A+ job' handling the pandemic, amid global backlash. The US currently has 76,13,291 COVID-19 cases and 2,14,362 deaths.