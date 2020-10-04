'Hulk' Destroys Donald Trump's Hollywood 'Walk Of Fame' Star In Los Angeles

US President Donald Trump's 'Walk of Fame' star has been destroyed by a person dressed as the Marvel character Hulk. The incident took place on October 2, the day when Donald Trump confirmed he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19. The Los Angeles Times reported LAPD as saying that the vandalism took place at around 5:50 a.m. on Friday and the case has been handed over to detectives for investigation.

Perpetrator surrenders

As per reports, the perpetrator has turned himself in and there is a surveillance video available that can help in prosecuting the accused. This was the third such instance when Donald Trump's 'Walk of Fame' star has been vandalised, which he was awarded with in 2007. The star previously sustained vandalism in 2016, when an artist drew a miniature border wall to protest against the Trump administration's plan to build a wall across the Mexican border.

The Hollywood Historic Trust will repair the star immediately, but requires several days of seasoning before it can be polished. During that time, Trump's star will be covered in order to protect it. The damage reportedly cost around $3,000 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, an organisation which administers the Walk of Fame sidewalk.

Reporting live from Hollywood Blvd - Usually when it circulates online that Donald Trump’s walk of fame star is smashed it’s almost always fake news, but confirming that this time it really is smashed! It’s under a tent. pic.twitter.com/JvtQx2mcDh — Video Store Guy (@germ560) October 2, 2020

"When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property," said Leron Gubler, President/CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

