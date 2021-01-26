Donald Trump's Campaign Committee Distances Itself From The Newly Formed 'Patriot Party'

Former US President Donald Trump’s inner circle has revealed that he is not affiliated with the new “Patriot Party” PAC which was established last week by a Georgia man. Trump had hinted of establishing his own political party after he was accused of inciting the Capitol riots. However, it has been reported that he has no connections with the newly established Patriot Party. This development coincided with Trump setting up the "Office of the Former President", in Florida.

Trump’s campaign committee, Donald J Trump for President (DJTFP) said that it had made the statement to the Federal Election Commission just ‘out of concern’ as there was a lot of confusion among the public. This may lead the people to believe that the Patriot party’s activities have been authorised by Mr Trump or DJTFP. According to the reports by Forbes, the newly established ‘Patriot Party’ has origins on far-right Facebook groups and QAnon message boards. This is where Trump supporters began pushing the concept during the month of November.

Trump opens as office

In another significant development, on January 25, Trump opened an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Florida. This was done to further seek his administration’s agenda. In a press release, ‘The Office of the Former President’ said that they will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities. They added that the office will work to further advance the interests of the US and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organising and public activism.

Trump has been publicly silent since leaving the White House on January 20 for his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former President has been banned from Twitter and suspended from major social media platforms following the violent Capitol riots. The recent announcement of establishing his own post-presidency office comes on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

(Image Credits: AP)